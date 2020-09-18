Sports
Thiago Alcantara complete move to Liverpool from Bayern Munich
Liverpool signed Spain midfielder Thiago Alcantara from Bayern Munich for a reported fee of £20 million ($26 million) on Friday.
Thiago agreed a “long-term contract” with the Premier League champions after deciding to end his seven-year stay with Bayern.
The moment you’ve all been waiting for…#ThiagoFriday 🤩 pic.twitter.com/s2tOCvnHta
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 18, 2020
The 29-year-old moves to Anfield after helping Bayern win the Bundesliga, the German Cup and Champions League last season.
“I think it’s an amazing feeling. I was waiting for this moment for a long time and I am very happy to be here,” Thiago told Liverpool’s website.