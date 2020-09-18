Sports

Thiago Alcantara complete move to Liverpool from Bayern Munich

Photo of Agency Report with Okay.ng Agency Report with Okay.ngSeptember 18, 2020
Less than a minute
Thiago Alcantara joins Liverpool from Bayern Munich
Thiago Alcantara joins Liverpool from Bayern Munich

Liverpool signed Spain midfielder Thiago Alcantara from Bayern Munich for a reported fee of £20 million ($26 million) on Friday.

Thiago agreed a “long-term contract” with the Premier League champions after deciding to end his seven-year stay with Bayern.

The 29-year-old moves to Anfield after helping Bayern win the Bundesliga, the German Cup and Champions League last season.

“I think it’s an amazing feeling. I was waiting for this moment for a long time and I am very happy to be here,” Thiago told Liverpool’s website.

Via
Okay.ng
Source
AFP
Tags
Photo of Agency Report with Okay.ng Agency Report with Okay.ngSeptember 18, 2020
Less than a minute

Advertise with Okay.ng |  Send news and press releases to Okay.ng | Get daily news updates on Telegram

Okay.ng on Google News
Back to top button