The JLW Premieres New Single Lagos Nights with Cultural Showcase in Washington, D.C.

James Ladi Williams, widely known as The JLW, has unveiled his highly anticipated single Lagos Nights with a captivating live performance at Shanklin Hall in Washington, D.C.

The release marks the next chapter in Williams’ journey as an artiste, multidisciplinary writer, public thinker, and leadership counselor, following his debut EP My Father.

The track was created in collaboration with afrobeats artiste Mizzle and features original vocals from the Holy Trinity Anglican Church Choir, Ebute-Ero, Lagos.

In an official statement announcing the single, Williams described Lagos Nights as an ode to the resilience and joy of Lagosians:





“Life in Lagos is not easy: the hustle never really stops. And e get many things wey dey make person vex—from endless traffic to billings from every angle. Yet, Lagos remains the most exciting city in the world, and truly, there is no place like home. Lagos Nights is a fun, introspective Afrobeats record inspired by moments of gratitude to God. It is a simple, thankful record aimed at worshipping God, asking for grace, and thanking Him for blessing us with the ability to find joy despite the challenges life throws at us in Lagos—or anywhere else.”

Williams underscored the spirit of the record by citing Ecclesiastes 8:15 (NIV):

“So, I commend the enjoyment of life, because there is nothing better for a person under the sun than to eat and drink and be glad. Then joy will accompany them in their toil all the days of the life God has given them under the sun.”

The Lagos Nights Party Series

The single was premiered during the inaugural Lagos Nights Party Series, a cultural initiative by The JLW designed to transport the energy of Lagos to global audiences.

“This series was created to replicate the joy that takes over Lagos in December during the summer months,” Williams explained in a concept note.

The event recreated the experience of a Lagos street market, complete with curated items for purchase, live fashion showcases, and art exhibitions.

Panache Apparel , led by Adelanke Ladejobi, unveiled three exclusive kaftans to inspire U.S. audiences to embrace the elegance of Lagos menswear.

, led by Adelanke Ladejobi, unveiled three exclusive kaftans to inspire U.S. audiences to embrace the elegance of Lagos menswear. High + Title (formerly OYÈ Collection), by Dr. Adebola Oyenike Adeleye, presented bold fashion pieces designed to empower women to embrace their strength and individuality.

(formerly OYÈ Collection), by Dr. Adebola Oyenike Adeleye, presented bold fashion pieces designed to empower women to embrace their strength and individuality. Danpencil Gallery of Art featured works by artist Daniel Ajayi, highlighting the vibrancy of Lagos urban life with striking depictions of its iconic Danfo buses.

The Lagos Nights premiere was more than a music release — it was a celebration of Lagos as a cultural powerhouse. Through the Party Series, Williams aims to connect Nigerians abroad and international audiences to the city’s creativity, optimism, and spirit of hustle.





Lagos Nights is now available on all major streaming platforms.