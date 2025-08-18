The JLW Debuts in Music with Emotional Two-Track EP “My Father”

James Ladi Williams, popularly known as The JLW, has officially stepped into the music scene with the release of My Father, a heartfelt two-track EP dedicated to his father, Mr. Joshua Popoola “Popo” Williams.

The project, unveiled on April 28 to coincide with his father’s birthday, is a tender tribute to fatherhood, mentorship, and legacy.

Released under Akadá Music, the music imprint of Akadá Journal, My Father opens with My Popo, a track featuring The JLW’s younger sister, Taiwo Williams.

The song—named after a childhood nickname he gave his father in nursery school—blends lyrical storytelling with deep family values, exploring themes of kindness, generosity, integrity, and the true meaning of success in a material-driven world.





Collaborating with afrobeats singer, songwriter, and producer Mizzle, The JLW crafts a melodic yet spiritual narrative that not only celebrates his earthly father but also honors his Heavenly Father. The project, he explained, was intentionally curated to draw listeners into a space of gratitude, reflection, and love.

“My father is the most influential male figure in my life after Jesus Christ,” The JLW said. “He’s often been the first to believe in my dreams: including this American Dream—and now, the Akadá dream I’m living. My Popo taught me to pursue my dreams with conviction and unwavering faith in what’s possible. I will honor him for as long as God allows me the gift of having him.”

At the project’s private launch event, he revealed his motivation:

“I’ve always wanted to honor my father in a very public way. And I’m grateful for the gifts of music, storytelling, and for the team of talented, passionate friends who helped bring my vision to life.”

The EP has already drawn praise from close collaborators. Dr. Kehinde Akinsulie, Vice President of Akadá and CEO of Akadá Music, described the project as a rare offering in today’s industry.

“This is a one-of-a-kind personal eulogy in an industry where fathers are too often not spoken of, for, or about,” Dr. Akinsulie said. “If you know Mr. Williams, you’ll understand why. We all admired him growing up—his style, his charisma, and most of all, his example of how to lead with love, compassion, and generosity.”

Though deeply personal, My Father resonates universally, touching on themes of faith, gratitude, and love that listeners can relate to. For The JLW, the project marks the beginning of a broader musical journey under Akadá Music, one that promises to continue blending truth, heart, and spirit.





As for the man at the center of it all, Mr. Popo Williams, reports say he was “too busy enjoying life chilling with friends in Lagos” to comment on his son’s musical tribute.