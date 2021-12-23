TETFund rewards Shell’s consistent support for tertiary education

Nigeria’s Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFFund) has described the consistent contributions of Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company (SNEPCo) to education in Nigeria as exemplary and worthy of emulation by other corporates.

The Executive Secretary of TETFund, Prof. Suleiman Elias Bogoro, and the Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Kashim Ibrahim Imam, both gave the commendation at an event in Abuja to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the federal government agency established in 2011 to disburse, manage, and monitor education tax to government-owned tertiary institutions in Nigeria.

SNEPCo was presented an award of recognition for consistent contributions towards the growth of the public tertiary education sector.

Apart from its many contributions to the Nigerian economy through income generation for government, payment of taxes and other statutory levies, SNEPCo implements social investment projects across the country with a focus on education and health.

SNEPCo’s National University Scholarship, delivered in conjunction with the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, has supported over 490 Nigerian students since the programme was launched in 2016 while SNEPCo’s Postgraduate Scholarship Programme introduced in 2017 has continued to provide opportunities for qualifying students from any Nigerian state to obtain a master’s degree in oil and gas-related disciplines from leading universities in the United Kingdom.

SNEPCo’s Managing Director, Elohor Aiboni, described the recognition as a motivation to continue to support Nigerian youths particularly those from less-privileged background, to pursue their education dream to the university level. “We are committed to promoting academic excellence and improving the skills of young Nigerians particularly in oil and gas related fields which is a sure way of building a competent skill pool for the industry and enhancing in-country value retention,” Elohor said.

Elohor, who was represented by Shell Nigeria’s Manager, Policy and Advocacy, Abubakar Ahmed, asked that TETFund strengthen its oversight responsibility to ensure value for tax contributions by Nigerian companies.