TETFund Prioritizes Home-Grown University Projects as Funds Shift from Foreign Training

In a strategic move to address the pressing needs of Nigerian universities, the Chairman of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), Aminu Masari, has revealed that resources previously allocated to overseas training programs are now being channelled into critical infrastructure projects at home.

During the inauguration of five major projects at the Akwa Ibom State University’s Ikot Akpaden and Obio Akpa campuses on Tuesday, Masari applauded the university’s management for effectively utilising TETFund grants. The five projects, collectively valued at N7,306,029,318.52, are expected to enhance the university’s research and learning environment.

Masari explained, “Due to high foreign exchange rates and the escalating costs associated with overseas training—as well as the disturbing trend of scholars failing to return—TETFund has temporarily suspended its foreign training programs. Instead, we are investing these funds in impactful, special interventions that will yield substantial benefits in the foreseeable future.”

The TETFund chairman emphasized the significance of judicious fund management, expressing confidence that Akwa Ibom State University will continue to attain global academic excellence. Over the last 15 years, the institution has received more than N14.4 billion from TETFund, with about N2.67 billion yet to be accessed as ongoing projects near completion.





Masari provided a detailed breakdown: “From 2010 to 2025, Akwa Ibom State University has consistently benefited from our interventions, receiving N14,476,013,835.31 for infrastructure projects under our various schemes. A large share has been utilized, leaving only N2.67 billion outstanding.”

Earlier, the immediate past Pro-Chancellor, Senator Udoma Udoma, commended TETFund for the numerous projects realized during his tenure and urged proper care and maintenance by university staff and students. “Let us protect these facilities,” Udoma appealed, “as they serve both current and future generations. Proper upkeep should be a collective obligation.”

The university’s Vice Chancellor, Prof. Nse Essien, outlined the newly commissioned facilities, which include new faculty buildings, laboratories, classrooms, and other essential facilities. He specifically praised TETFund for the impact these projects would have on advanced research, scientific innovation, and STEM education at the university. However, he also highlighted the urgent need for additional support to furnish some buildings and develop further infrastructure, such as digital libraries and student hostels.

“Permit me to respectfully draw your attention to the fact that, despite having structural completion, the Faculty of Biological Sciences and the Faculty of Agriculture are still unfurnished,” Prof. Nse said. He also appealed for continued intervention from TETFund and other partners to enable the university to fully realize its academic and research ambitions.





okay.ng reports that the transformation of fund allocation by TETFund underscores a commitment to strengthening Nigeria’s higher education system through sustainable local investment rather than reliance on overseas programs.