News Test By Farouk Mohammed Published: July 19, 2025 Share 0 Min Read SHARE Test <a href='https://okay.i.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=aed7a3c9&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='https://okay.i.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=aed7a3c9' border='0' alt='' /></a> Stay Updated on the Go with Our Latest News—Join Our WhatsApp Channel Now! TAGGED:bbnaija2025 Share This Article Facebook Whatsapp Whatsapp Telegram Email Copy Link Print ByFarouk MohammedPublisherFollow: Farouk Mohammed is a Head Editor at Okay Nigeria (Okay.ng). He has been publishing for 10 years and focused more on Local/World News on Okay.ng Previous Article Ogun State Labour Disputes Persist Despite Government’s Pension Payment Proposal Next Article Edo Governor Okpebholo Warns Peter Obi Against Visiting State Without Security Clearance Connect with Okay on SocialFacebookLikeXFollowInstagramFollowTelegramFollowDollar/Naira Rates Parallel Market Rates USDBuy₦1,525.00Sell₦1,535.00 GBPBuy₦2,105.00Sell₦2,150.00 EURBuy₦1,755.00Sell₦1,800.00 Updated: 21 hours ago Displayed rates are for informational purposes only and are subject to change. Quick ConverterFrom Currency:USDGBPEURTo Currency (NGN):0.00Conversion Type:Using Buy RateUsing Sell Rate ShareShareShare Download as Image Rates are for informational purposes only. Parallel Market Rates USDBuySell GBPBuySell EURBuySell | okay.ng - Advertisement - <a href='https://okay.i.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=aed7a3c9&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='https://okay.i.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=aed7a3c9' border='0' alt='' /></a> - Advertisement - - Advertisement - Recent Posts Tragedy Strikes Kano as Four Drown in Obstructed Waterway News UN Secretary-General António Guterres Honors Former Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari’s Enduring Legacy International Rick Swart Assumes Role as New U.S. Consul General in Lagos, Vows to Deepen Bilateral Ties News NSML Reaffirms Commitment to Maritime Training as Catalyst for Nigeria’s Blue Economy Growth Energy & Oil FirstBank Surpasses ₦1 Trillion in Instant Digital Loan Disbursements Since 2019 Brands - Advertisement -