News
Tension in Benue as Ipav & Yandev communities clash, scores killed, houses and places of worship burnt
A communal clash between Ipav and Yandev communities in Gboko Local Government Area of Benue State have led to the burning of houses, places of worship.
Okay.ng gathered that the clash between the two communities began on Saturday over a land dispute at the bank of a stream called Amboor.
Over 60 houses and Worship places were burnt over the incident that continued till Sunday morning.
More to come…