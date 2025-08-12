Tension in BBNaija House as 23 Housemates Battle for Survival After Immunity Twist

Tension has gripped the Big Brother Naija Season 10 house as 23 contestants have been placed on the chopping block for possible eviction this week, following a dramatic twist from Big Brother.

In Monday’s live nomination session, Big Brother exempted only Tracy, the Head of House (HoH), and Rooboy, winner of the “Most Influential of the Week” title, from eviction. The rest of the housemates were ordered to participate in a high-stakes search for a hidden red envelope containing an immunity card.

While Otega did manage to locate the card, the victory was short-lived. He found it after the allotted time, prompting Big Brother to declare it null and void. As a result, every other contestant who failed to find the envelope was automatically nominated for eviction.

Adding to the suspense, Big Brother activated the “Tree of Trinkets” twist, granting HoH Tracy the power to save just one housemate from possible eviction. However, she was barred from picking Isabella, who had earned the nickname “House Snail” after her poor performance in the HoH challenge.





Tracy’s choice ultimately went to Kuture, securing his safety for the week and leaving the remaining 23 housemates to battle for viewer votes to stay in the game.

The latest twist comes just days after Danboskid and Ibifubara became the first housemates to be evicted, while Sabrina made an emotional exit on Monday due to medical reasons.

BBNaija Season 10, which kicked off with a two-day opening ceremony, has already been marked by intense drama, surprising exits, and strategic gameplay.

This year’s winner will walk away with a record-breaking N150 million grand prize, the largest in the show’s history since its debut in 2006.