Celebrities

Temi Otedola Explains Why She Adopted Husband’s Surname After $15m Wedding

Damilola A.
By Damilola A.
3 Min Read

Nigerian actress Temi Otedola, daughter of billionaire businessman Femi Otedola, has explained her decision to adopt her husband’s surname following her high-profile wedding to Afrobeats star Mr Eazi.

Temi, 29, who tied the knot with the singer, born Oluwatosin Oluwole Ajibade, in a three-part celebration across Monaco, Dubai, and Iceland, said the decision to take on his name was a “natural and personal choice.”

The glamorous wedding, reportedly valued at $15 million, drew international attention and sparked conversations after the actress updated her Instagram bio to read “Temi Otedola Ajibade”.

The name change triggered mixed reactions online, with some fans questioning why she chose to “drop” her famous surname. But in an interview with BBC Pidgin, Temi clarified that her choice was entirely personal and rooted in tradition.

- Advertisement -

“To be deeply honest with you, it’s not anything I had thought about. It was obvious that when I became a married woman, the obvious thing for me was to take my husband’s name, but it’s my choice,” she said.

“I respect everybody’s personal choice. It’s what I’m comfortable and happy doing it.”

Temi added that she respects women who choose differently, noting that identity after marriage is a deeply personal matter.

The actress also opened up about what drew her to Mr Eazi, revealing that their bond was built on friendship and shared values. The couple began dating in 2017, and Mr Eazi proposed in April 2023 after six years together.

- Advertisement -

“There are too many that made me marry him. How would I choose one? I mean, first and foremost, he’s my best friend, that’s my person. And I think when you meet your person, you will know,” she said.

“I can’t imagine spending the rest of my life with anybody else. He’s the person I’m excited about and can’t wait to spend every day with and build our lives together, work through our ups and downs together, celebrate together, and solve problems together. He’s simply my person. So, we’re just excited for what’s to come.”

- Advertisement -
Stay Updated on the Go with Our Latest News—Join Our WhatsApp Channel Now!
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByDamilola A.
Entertainment News Reporter
Follow:
Damilola is a dedicated entertainment writer for Okay Nigeria (Okay.ng). He joined the platform with the aim of using his experience in the Entertainment industry to share wonderful articles in this field. Dammy is a die-hard fan of Wizkid.
Previous Article Bayelsa Governor Diri Insists State-Owned Power Plant Will Operate on Paid Consumption
Next Article Umo Eno Governor Umo Eno Dissolves All Boards and Commissions in Akwa Ibom

Connect with Okay on Social

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Recent Posts

Umo Eno
Governor Umo Eno Dissolves All Boards and Commissions in Akwa Ibom
News
Bayelsa Governor Diri Insists State-Owned Power Plant Will Operate on Paid Consumption
Energy & Oil
Elon Musk
Elon Musk Reaches $500 Billion Net Worth, Nears Trillionaire Status
People
FIFA President Infantino: Football’s Role is Peace, Not Politics, Amid Gaza Crisis
Sport
G7 Finance Ministers Move to Curb Russian Oil Revenues
International
- Advertisement -

You May Also Like