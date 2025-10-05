Team Brazil Secures Historic Victory at E1 Lagos Grand Prix, Marks First-Ever Win in Electric Powerboat Series

Powered by their strong pole position from Saturday’s qualifying round, Team Brazil emerged as the overall winner of the E1 Lagos Grand Prix on Sunday, marking a landmark first victory in the global E1 World Championship electric powerboat series.

okay.ng reports that powerboat pilot Timmy Hansen once again proved instrumental, leading his team through every phase of the event — from the group races to the decisive final showdown.

The team outpaced Team Blue Rising, who settled for second place, while Team Drogba took third. Notably, Team Rafa and Team Brady, both consistent front-runners in the championship standings, missed out on the podium this time.

For their Lagos triumph, Team Brazil earned 38 points, bringing their total to 89 points overall. Despite the impressive haul, the team remains outside title contention ahead of the final race of the season next month.





Lagos Becomes Africa’s First E1 Host

The E1 Lagos GP made history as the first African stop of the all-electric powerboat series, which began in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia in 2024. This penultimate race set the stage for a thrilling season finale scheduled to hold in Miami, United States, next month.

The E1 World Championship, often hailed as the “Formula One of the seas,” is the world’s first all-electric powerboat racing competition, designed to merge cutting-edge technology, sustainability, and high-speed marine entertainment.

The event was co-founded by Alejandro Agag, the visionary behind Formula E and Extreme E, and Rodi Basso, a former Formula One engineer. Their mission centers on promoting cleaner and more sustainable marine transport through innovation and sport.