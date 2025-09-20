TCN Confirms Tower Collapse in Kaduna, Cites Vandalism and Weather

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has confirmed the collapse of one of its key transmission towers in Kaduna State, linking the incident to severe weather conditions and vandalism.

The affected structure, Tower No. 7, located along the Kaduna Town Line I and II in Rigasa Community, collapsed on Thursday, September 18, after a heavy downpour accompanied by strong winds.

In a statement on Saturday, TCN’s General Manager of Public Affairs, Ndidi Mbah, explained that vandals had earlier removed vital components of the tower, which weakened its integrity and left it vulnerable to collapse. The damage has disrupted bulk power transmission to several Kaduna Electric distribution load centres, especially those in parts of Kaduna South.

“Upon inspection, our engineers discovered that vandals had removed critical structural components from the tower, severely weakening its integrity and making it highly susceptible to collapse,” Mbah said.





The collapse has caused partial outages in affected communities. To cushion the impact, TCN has advised Kaduna Electric to link the 33kV Mogadishu feeder with the 33kV Abakwa feeder to maintain supply to customers in Mogadishu. However, areas such as Kinkinau, Yan Tukwane, Kabala West, Unguwan Muazu, and Kaduna North remain unaffected.

Engineers have since mobilised to the site, dismantling the damaged tower and preparing for the erection of a replacement structure. TCN assured residents that restoration efforts are underway to resume full power transmission safely and promptly.

The company noted that vandalism remains a growing threat to Nigeria’s electricity infrastructure. Between the first and second quarters of 2025, TCN recorded 42 vandalism incidents affecting 178 transmission towers nationwide. General Manager of Transmission Service, Ali Sharifa, described 2024 and 2025 as particularly challenging years due to persistent attacks on facilities coupled with natural disasters.

TCN reiterated its call for public vigilance, urging communities to report suspicious activities around transmission infrastructure to protect the national grid.