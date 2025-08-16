News

Tambuwal: I Won’t Join APC for ‘Political Forgiveness of Sins’

Muhammad A. Aliyu
By Muhammad A. Aliyu
2 Min Read
Tambuwal
Tambuwal

Senator Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, representing Sokoto South, has firmly dismissed speculations about defecting to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), insisting that he has no desire to benefit from what he described as the party’s culture of “political forgiveness of sins.”

Addressing a large crowd of supporters upon his return to Sokoto, the former governor and ex-Speaker of the House of Representatives made it clear that he would not be swayed by pressure, inducements, or threats to abandon the opposition.

“I do not want my sins to be forgiven so I can’t join the APC. I cannot be intimidated. I cannot be blackmailed. No one can tarnish my records,” Tambuwal declared, drawing thunderous cheers from his supporters.

The senator contrasted Nigeria’s current political divides, asserting that the struggle is now between “those with Bola Tinubu and his government” and “those with the people of Nigeria.” He vowed to remain on the side of the people, emphasizing that his loyalty would not be compromised.

Tambuwal’s remarks come shortly after his recent detention by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Abuja. He was questioned over allegations of fraudulent cash withdrawals totaling ₦189 billion during his tenure as governor of Sokoto State, an episode that has sparked widespread political debate.

ByMuhammad A. Aliyu
