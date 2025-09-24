Taiwan Barrier Lake Burst Claims 14 Lives, 152 Missing After Super Typhoon Ragasa Devastates Hualien

At least 14 people have been confirmed dead, and more than 150 others are unaccounted for in Taiwan after a barrier lake in Hualien County collapsed on Tuesday following torrential rainfall from Super Typhoon Ragasa.

The natural lake, formed decades ago by landslides that created a dam wall, gave way under pressure, sweeping away homes, bridges, and roads in its path. The collapse unleashed torrents of mud and water into residential areas.

Residents described the terrifying experience as resembling a volcanic eruption. “It was like a volcano erupting…. the muddy floodwaters came roaring straight into the first floor of my house,” said 55-year-old community leader, Hsu Cheng-hsiung of Kuang Fu township.

Government officials confirmed 18 injuries alongside the fatalities. Lee Kuan-ting, a spokesperson for Hualien County Government, announced the numbers while emergency crews searched desperately for survivors.





Premier Cho Jung-tai visited the disaster-hit region, promising government support for recovery and accountability. “As for the 14 people who lost their lives, we must find out why evacuation orders were not carried out in the affected area, leading to such a tragedy,” he stated, adding that over 100 people remain missing.

The National Fire Agency of Taiwan reported that at least 152 individuals are still missing, heightening concerns that the death toll could rise.

Survivors recounted their fears. “It was a disaster movie,” said 31-year-old Yen Shau, who recalled people shopping at a local supermarket just an hour before the waters surged. He added, “Within minutes, the water had risen to halfway up the first floor.”

okay.ng reports that across Taiwan, more than 7,600 residents were evacuated from flood-prone areas. Typhoon Ragasa is the latest in a series of storms hitting the island, which is prone to tropical cyclones between July and October.





Visuals released by emergency agencies showed submerged cars, uprooted trees, and devastated neighborhoods, underscoring the scale of the disaster.

Experts note that earlier this year, Typhoon Danas had also battered Taiwan, killing two and injuring hundreds. The increasing frequency of such storms continues to raise concerns over climate resilience in the region.