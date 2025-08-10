Tactical Masterclass as Chelsea Thrash Ten-Man Milan 4–1 in Pre-Season Finale

Chelsea concluded their pre-season schedule in dominant fashion, securing a 4–1 victory over a depleted AC Milan side at Stamford Bridge in front of an electrified home crowd.

From the outset, the London club displayed intensity and sharpness, forcing Milan into early mistakes. The breakthrough came in the fifth minute when a misjudged defensive header by Andrei Coubis, under severe pressure, sailed past his own goalkeeper, handing Chelsea an early advantage.

Barely three minutes later, the hosts doubled their lead through João Pedro, who powered a header beyond the Milan shot-stopper after an inch-perfect delivery from Pedro Neto. The Brazilian forward’s goal marked his fifth in as many matches for Chelsea — a remarkable run since joining the club.

The night took an even darker turn for Milan in the 18th minute. Coubis, already under scrutiny for his earlier own goal, was shown a straight red card after dragging Pedro to the turf inside the penalty area. The dismissal reduced Massimiliano Allegri’s men to ten players, making the task ahead monumental.





Milan showed flashes of resilience, particularly in the latter part of the first half, but Chelsea’s youthful exuberance in the second half kept them on the back foot. Liam Delap, making a strong claim for a starting role in the upcoming Premier League opener, confidently converted a penalty after Estevao was fouled inside the box.

Despite being a man down, Milan found a consolation when Youssouf Fofana’s strike beat Robert Sánchez, briefly sparking hopes of an improbable comeback. However, Chelsea quickly reasserted control. In the closing moments, Delap struck again, calmly slotting home his second of the night to complete the rout.

With this emphatic result, Chelsea not only lifted the VisitMalta Weekender trophy but also ended their pre-season unbeaten, sending a clear message to the rest of the Premier League ahead of their opening clash with Crystal Palace.

okay.ng reports that the performance has been widely praised for its tactical organisation and attacking fluidity, with manager Enzo Maresca likely to face pleasant selection headaches before the competitive campaign kicks off.