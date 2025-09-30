Swift Response Saves Ibadan Residence as Fire Guts Generator House

A fire outbreak on Monday night at a private residence in Iyaganku Crescent, Ibadan, was contained before it could spread, following swift intervention by the Oyo State Fire Services Agency.

The incident occurred at No. 23B Iyaganku Crescent around 9:28 p.m. and was reported through the Security Trust Fund’s 615 emergency line. Fire officers, led by Acting Chief Fire Superintendent Bamidele Samsudeen, were immediately deployed to the scene.

On arrival, the team discovered that the generator house of the residence was already engulfed in flames. They promptly brought the situation under control, preventing the fire from spreading to the main building and nearby properties.

The operation, jointly executed with the Federal Fire Service, Ibadan Command, ensured that no casualties were recorded, while properties worth millions of naira were saved.





Special Adviser on Fire Reform and Chairman of the Oyo State Fire Services Agency, Hon. Moroof Adebayo Akinwande, commended the quick action of the officers. He, however, reminded residents that prevention remains the first line of defense against fire incidents.

He urged households to adopt basic safety measures, including unplugging electrical appliances when not in use and keeping fire extinguishers at home to manage minor outbreaks.

“Fire prevention is everybody’s responsibility, and safety must begin at home,” Akinwande said.