Suspended Rivers Governor Fubara Calls for Workers’ Rights Protection on May Day, Affirms Justice Will Prevail

Suspended Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has praised the resilience and dedication of the state’s workforce in a solidarity message marking International Workers’ Day 2025, okay.ng reports.

Despite his suspension amid ongoing political turmoil, Fubara emphasized the critical role workers play as “the backbone of the state’s progress and a beacon of hope amid current political challenges.”

In a statement issued from Port Harcourt by his Chief Press Secretary, Nelson Chukwudi, Fubara highlighted the theme for this year’s Workers’ Day, “Ensuring Safety and Health at Work in a Changing Climate,” underscoring the urgent need to safeguard workers amid escalating environmental and socio-political risks.

He acknowledged the Federal Government’s efforts under President Bola Tinubu to advance labour reforms and promote climate-conscious policies that create safer workplaces nationwide.





“Governor Fubara expressed deep gratitude to Rivers workers who, despite political turbulence and governance disruptions, continue to demonstrate patriotism, integrity, and an unwavering commitment to duty, emphasising that their sacrifices form the cornerstone of the state’s stability and advancement,” the statement read.

Reaffirming his administration’s commitment to workers’ welfare, Fubara urged all employers to respect labour laws and uphold workers’ dignity, calling for continuous improvements in working conditions.

He prayed for divine wisdom for leaders and pledged steadfastness in fostering a work environment that nurtures dignity, opportunity, and prosperity. “The people of Rivers State should remain hopeful and united, assured that the forces of justice, peace, and progress will prevail in the end,” he concluded.