EconomyNews

Suspected CBEX Promoter Surrenders to EFCC Amid $1 Billion Fraud Probe

Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
By Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
2 Min Read

Adefowora Abiodun Olanipekun, one of the promoters of the cryptocurrency trading platform Crypto Bridge Exchange (CBEX), who was recently declared wanted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), voluntarily surrendered to the agency on Monday.

This development follows a Federal High Court ruling last Thursday that authorized the EFCC to arrest and detain six CBEX promoters pending investigations into an alleged fraudulent investment scheme valued at over $1 billion.

Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court in Abuja granted the EFCC’s ex parte application after reviewing affidavit evidence and submissions by the commission’s counsel, Fadila Yusuf. The suspects named include Abiodun, Adefowora Oluwanisola, Emmanuel Uko, Seyi Oloyede, Avwerosuo Otorudo, and Chukwuebuka Ehirim.

Abiodun arrived at the EFCC headquarters around 4 p.m., accompanied by his lawyers, expressing readiness to cooperate with the commission. His legal counsel, Babatunde Busari, stated that Abiodun’s decision to surrender was aimed at clearing his name and correcting misinformation circulating in the media.

- Advertisement -

The EFCC alleges that the promoters used their company, ST Technologies International Limited, to promote CBEX by enticing the public to invest cryptocurrencies with promises of 100% returns within a month. Victims were required to convert their digital assets into USDT stable coins and deposit them into the suspects’ crypto wallets. Following deposits exceeding $1 billion, the platform became inaccessible, preventing withdrawals, leading victims to realize the scheme was fraudulent.

The EFCC intends to place the suspects on a red watchlist to facilitate their arrest if they evade custody.

Stay Updated on the Go with Our Latest News—Join Our WhatsApp Channel Now!
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article CBN Updates Guidelines for Cross-Border African Payments via PAPSS
Next Article NRC Announces April 30 Resumption Date for Suspended Warri-Itakpe Rail Service

Connect with Okay on Social

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Recent Posts

Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Olagunji Alausa
FG Announces Transfer of Two University Pro-Chancellors
Education
Sen. Said A. Alkali. Addressing stakeholders on Transportation sector on the Development on mandatory training and certification programme for trailer and tanker drivers.
FG Sets Up Committee to Address Road Accidents Involving Trailer, Tanker Drivers
News
Nigeria Records Historic Increase in Nursing Enrollment, Jumps from 28,000 to 115,000
News
MTN
MTN Nigeria Restores Services After Fibre Cuts Disrupt Network
Business Telcos
Falz
Falz Opens Up on Love Struggles, Says He Has Never Been in Love or Heartbroken
Celebrities
- Advertisement -

You May Also Like