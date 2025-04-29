Supreme Council for Shariah President, Sheikh Abdur Rasheed Hadiyatullah, Is Dead

The Nigerian Islamic community is mourning the death of Sheikh Abdur Rasheed Hadiyatullah (Adiatu), President of the Supreme Council for Shariah in Nigeria and Director of the Sheikh Ibn Baz Shariah College of Nigeria.

According to an official announcement sent to Okay.ng, Sheikh Hadiyatullah died on Monday, 28th April 2025 (corresponding to 29th Shawwal 1446 AH).

Described as a devoted Islamic scholar, Sheikh Hadidyatullah was celebrated for serving Islam with sincerity, humility, and wisdom.

His vast knowledge and unwavering dedication to the Ummah will be deeply missed by students, colleagues, and followers across Nigeria.





Okay.ng reports that a Janazah (funeral) prayer has been scheduled for 2:00 PM at the Sheikh Ibn Baz Shariah College, located in Iwo, Osun State, Nigeria.

“We ask Allah (SWT) to forgive him, have mercy upon him, expand his grave, fill it with light, and grant him highest place in Jannatul Firdaus. May Allah also grant patience and strength to his family, students, and all who mourn him,” the announcement concluded.