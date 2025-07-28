Sport

Super Falcons Get Houses, Cash Rewards from Tinubu After WAFCON Victory

Muhammad A. Aliyu
By Muhammad A. Aliyu
1 Min Read

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has showered the victorious Super Falcons of Nigeria with national honours, monetary rewards, and housing gifts following their triumphant performance at the 2025 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco.

In a grand reception held at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, President Tinubu announced that each of the 24 players in the championship-winning squad will receive national honours, along with the naira equivalent of $100,000 as a cash reward.

Beyond financial gifts, the president also revealed that members of the technical crew will be awarded $50,000 each in naira and commended their tactical brilliance throughout the tournament.

But perhaps the most symbolic gesture came in the form of real estate rewards, as President Tinubu declared that every player and official of the team will be allocated a three-bedroom apartment in the Renewed Hope Estate located within the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Okay.ng reports that the gesture is in recognition of the team’s historic comeback victory over Morocco, where the Falcons overturned a two-goal deficit to win 3-2, securing Nigeria’s 10th WAFCON title.

Muhammad A. Aliyu
Muhammad Ameer Aliyu, is a prolific journalist who joined Okay Nigeria in 2015 with the aim staying committed to bringing more positive growth to the digital news platform. He is the Senior Editor at Okay Nigeria.
Previous Article Jubilant Return: Super Falcons Arrive Nigeria with 10th WAFCON Trophy

