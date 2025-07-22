Super Falcons Beat South Africa 2-1 in WAFCON Semifinal Thriller

Nigeria’s Super Falcons triumphed over reigning champions South Africa with a 2-1 victory in a nail-biting semifinal clash at the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), sealed by Michelle Alozie’s dramatic winner in the 94th minute, sending the nine-time champions into yet another final.

Okay.ng reports that the high-stakes match, played under the floodlights in Casablanca, lived up to its billing as a rematch between two African giants. Nigeria, hungry for redemption after a disappointing fourth-place finish in 2022, came out with intensity from the first whistle.

Alozie almost opened the scoring early on, testing the South African goalkeeper with a fierce freekick that was fumbled but not capitalized on. The Super Falcons maintained the pressure, and it paid off late in the first half when Folashade Ijamilusi was brought down in the box by Bambanani Mbane, who was penalized for handball.

Captain Rasheedat Ajibade made no mistake from the spot, calmly converting the penalty to give Nigeria a 1-0 lead heading into the break.





But Banyana Banyana responded with resilience. In the 60th minute, Linda Motlhalo levelled the scoreline after Osinachi Ohale committed a clumsy foul on Hildah Magaia inside the area, giving South Africa a lifeline and Nigeria their first goal conceded in the tournament.

As both teams battled to avoid extra time, tension reached boiling point. Nigeria saw chances go begging from Jennifer Echegini, Esther Okoronkwo, and Chinwendu Ihezuo, while South Africa looked dangerous through Jermaine Seoposenwe and substitute Noxolo Cesane.

The emotional tide of the match turned in the 84th minute, when Gabriela Salgado of South Africa suffered a serious leg injury during a set piece. Her distress sparked tearful scenes, with even Nigerian fans showing solidarity, chanting her name in support as she was stretchered off.

Spurred on by the charged atmosphere, Nigeria pressed forward in the dying moments. In the 94th minute, Alozie floated in a hopeful cross from the right. Though Deborah Abiodun failed to connect cleanly, her movement unsettled goalkeeper Andile Dlamini, and defender Fikile Magama couldn’t clear her lines. The ball crept past the line, handing Alozie a match-winning moment and sending the Nigerian bench into wild celebrations.





With the win, Nigeria is now on the verge of claiming a record-extending 10th WAFCON title, a remarkable feat that reasserts their dominance in African women’s football.

South Africa, who lifted the trophy in 2022, exit at the semifinal stage, but will draw pride from their spirited campaign.

However, concern remains over Salgado’s injury, which cast a shadow over their elimination.

The Super Falcons will now prepare for the final, carrying the hopes of a nation and the weight of history as they seek to return to the summit of African football.