Super Eagles Suffer Late Squad Shake-Up as Chelle Replaces Injured Duo

Nigeria’s Super Eagles head coach, Eric Chelle, has been forced to make two late changes to his 23-man squad ahead of the final 2026 FIFA World Cup (Federation Internationale de Football Association) qualifying matches against Lesotho and Benin Republic.

The adjustment comes after injuries sidelined Cyriel Dessers and Bright Osayi-Samuel, prompting urgent replacements.

In the updated roster, Zaidu Sanusi has been recalled to fill the right-back slot left by Osayi-Samuel, while Uche Christantus steps in to replace striker Dessers.

The original 23-man list was made public on Friday, but the last-minute developments compelled Chelle to revise his lineup before the team’s trip.





Nigeria will first travel to Lesotho on October 10, before returning to host Benin Republic at home on October 14, in what could define their qualification chances.

According to reports, Chelle’s focus remains on securing maximum points from both fixtures to solidify Nigeria’s push for a 2026 World Cup berth. okay.ng reports that the Super Eagles’ qualification hopes were revived recently when South Africa were docked three points, giving Nigeria renewed confidence in their campaign.

As it stands, Benin and South Africa top the table with 14 points each, while Nigeria and Rwanda trail closely on 11 points. Victory over Lesotho would lift the Super Eagles level with the leaders, and two consecutive wins could take their tally to 17 points, possibly ensuring automatic qualification depending on South Africa’s remaining results.

The team’s roster is led by Captain William Troost-Ekong, supported by Semi Ajayi, Terem Moffi, Alhassan Yusuf, and Olakunle Olusegun, who all make their return to the national side.





In goal, Stanley Nwabali retains his starting spot, with Amas Obasogie and Adebayo Adeleye providing backup.

Defensive duties will feature Felix Agu, Bruno Onyemaechi, Benjamin Fredrick, and Calvin Bassey.

Midfield options include Alex Iwobi, Wilfred Ndidi, Frank Onyeka, and Alhassan Yusuf, offering both experience and energy.

The forward lineup remains formidable, with Victor Osimhen leading the charge alongside Ademola Lookman, Moses Simon, Samuel Chukwueze, Terem Moffi, Cyriel Dessers, Tolu Arokodare, Olakunle Olusegun, and debutant Adams.

As Nigeria’s World Cup journey reaches a critical phase, all eyes will be on Chelle and his men to deliver decisive victories that could secure a place on the global stage.