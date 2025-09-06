Super Eagles Revive 2026 World Cup Campaign with Narrow Win Over Rwanda

Nigeria’s national football team, the Super Eagles, reignited their chances of qualifying for the 2026 Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) World Cup after defeating Rwanda 1-0 at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo.

The tense Group C encounter was decided in the 51st minute when forward Tolu Arokodare pounced on a rebound inside the box, calmly placing the ball past Rwanda’s goalkeeper to hand Nigeria a much-needed lead.

The first half ended without goals, as both sides adopted a cautious approach. Nigeria’s backline, coordinated by Calvin Bassey, stayed resilient against Rwanda’s attempts to find a breakthrough.

The Super Eagles, however, suffered a scare after key striker Victor Osimhen was forced off the pitch with an injury in the first half. His place was taken by Cyril Dessers, who added attacking depth as the hosts pushed for victory.





Nigeria now sits on 10 points from 7 games, while Rwanda remains on 8 points, keeping the qualification race extremely competitive.

Fans expressed mixed feelings online—celebrating the determination of the Eagles while voicing concern over Osimhen’s fitness.

Looking ahead, the team will need to capitalize on this momentum in upcoming fixtures to secure a ticket to the global tournament.

