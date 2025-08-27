Sport

Super Eagles Face Goalkeeping Setback as Stanley Nwabali Injured Before World Cup Qualifiers

Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
By Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
2 Min Read

Nigeria’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying hopes have been dealt a major blow after first-choice goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali suffered an injury while representing his South African club, Chippa United.

The 29-year-old shot-stopper was stretchered off in the first half of Tuesday’s league clash against Richards Bay after appearing to be in significant pain. While the medical team is still assessing the full extent of the injury, the timing of the setback has left the Super Eagles camp deeply concerned.

Nwabali, who has 21 caps for Nigeria, has been central to Coach Eric Chelle’s defensive plans. He was expected to start in the crucial qualifiers against Rwanda and South Africa scheduled for next month.

Nigeria’s options are now limited. With Maduka Okoye unavailable due to a two-month suspension for breaching football’s betting regulations, the team may have to rely on less experienced goalkeepers. These include Amas Obasogie, who plies his trade in Tanzania but is yet to feature for the national team, and Adebayo Adeleye, who has only one senior appearance for the Eagles while playing in Greece for Volos NPS.

There is also a surprise inclusion, 15-year-old Ebenezer Harcourt, who earned his first senior call-up after impressing in the Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). However, his lack of senior-level exposure makes him an unlikely starter in such high-stakes matches.

Currently, Nigeria sits fourth in its qualifying group with seven points, trailing group leaders South Africa by six. With difficult matches looming, Nwabali’s absence could heavily influence the Super Eagles’ chances of narrowing the gap.

okay.ng reports that the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) is closely monitoring the situation as they weigh emergency options ahead of the qualifiers.

