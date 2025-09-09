Super Eagles Battle Back to Hold South Africa 1-1 in World Cup Qualifier

Nigeria’s Super Eagles earned a hard-fought 1-1 draw against South Africa’s Bafana Bafana on Tuesday evening at the Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein, keeping their hopes alive in the race for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The match started with South Africa pressing high, determined to take advantage of their home support. Nigeria’s first chance came in the 10th minute when Ademola Lookman swung in a dangerous cross, but goalkeeper Ronwen Williams cleared the danger.

The hosts struck first in the 25th minute when Nigerian captain William Troost-Ekong unfortunately diverted the ball into his own net, gifting South Africa the lead.

Nigeria showed character and resilience, clawing their way back into the game. Just before halftime, defender Calvin Bassey rose highest and powered home a controversial header to restore parity.





Tactical Adjustments in the Second Half

Head coach Éric Chelle made bold substitutions during the break, introducing Tolu Arokodare and Bruno Onyemaechi for Cyriel Dessers and Troost-Ekong. Arokodare nearly made an instant impact, cutting in from the wing and unleashing a shot that went narrowly wide.

The midfield duo of Wilfred Ndidi and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru added more urgency, with Dele-Bashiru’s effort from outside the box forcing a block from the South African defense.

As the second half progressed, Nigeria looked stronger and more composed, though South Africa remained dangerous on the counter. Injuries forced more changes, with Ndidi replaced by Raphael Uche, and Samuel Chukwueze coming on for Moses Simon.





South Africa also adjusted, bringing in Monyane, Mbatha, and Sebelebele to try and maintain control.

Missed Chances and Final Whistle

Nigeria came close to securing all three points late in the game when Uche’s low strike whistled just wide of the post. Both teams continued to push, but the tie ended 1-1.

With this result, Nigeria moved to second in the provisional group standings, but the Super Eagles must secure victories in upcoming fixtures to maintain strong qualification chances.

The match highlighted Nigeria’s ability to bounce back from adversity, though defensive lapses remain a concern.

okay.ng reports that Nigeria will need sharper finishing and better defensive organization if they are to dominate the group and book their ticket to the World Cup finals.