Super Eagles Announce World Cup Qualifier Squad as Victor Boniface Misses Out, Nwabali Cleared Fit

Nigeria’s national football team, the Super Eagles, will march into their next set of 2026 Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) World Cup qualifiers without Bayer Leverkusen striker Victor Boniface, as head coach Eric Chelle released his 23-man squad.

Boniface’s exclusion follows continuing doubts over his fitness. The 24-year-old, who saw a potential move to AC Milan collapse earlier this month after he failed several medical examinations, has battled recurring injuries. Multiple cruciate ligament setbacks and repeated muscle problems have restricted his playing time, raising long-term durability concerns.

He had only just returned to Bayer Leverkusen training on Wednesday and was widely expected to line up with Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman in attack. Instead, Chelle has opted for Cyriel Dessers, Tolu Arokodare, and Samuel Chukwueze as alternative attacking options.

Nwabali Offers Boost in Goal





On the brighter side, Nigeria’s first-choice goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabali, has been cleared for action. The Chippa United shot-stopper was carried off the pitch in South Africa’s Premier Soccer League during a clash with Richards Bay on Tuesday, sparking concerns he could miss September’s crucial qualifiers.

However, medical scans confirmed the 29-year-old’s readiness. His availability comes as relief for Chelle, who otherwise would have depended on less-experienced goalkeepers Adebayo Adeleye and Amas Obasogie.

Nwabali has been Nigeria’s trusted man in goal since his standout performances at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Upcoming Fixtures





The Super Eagles face Rwanda’s Amavubi in Uyo on September 6 before travelling to Bloemfontein to lock horns with South Africa’s Bafana Bafana three days later.

Nigeria currently sit fourth in Group C, trailing South Africa by six points after securing only seven points from six matches. Dropping points in this double-header could derail their qualification hopes before the final round in October.

The squad features captain William Troost-Ekong, midfield duo Wilfred Ndidi and Alex Iwobi, and attacking star Victor Osimhen. Defenders Felix Agu, Benjamin Fredericks, and Christantus Uche also earned recalls after solid domestic and Unity Cup outings.

okay.ng reports that the pressure on Chelle will be immense, as Nigeria must maximize points to keep their World Cup dream alive.