Super Eagles Announce 23-Man Squad as Nigeria’s World Cup Hopes Revived

Nigeria has released its official 23-man squad for October’s decisive 2026 Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) World Cup qualifiers against Lesotho and Benin Republic, with head coach Eric Chelle making a bold statement by including Sevilla striker Akor Adams for the first time.

The team list, unveiled on Friday, features captain William Troost-Ekong as the squad leader alongside returning players Semi Ajayi, Terem Moffi, Alhassan Yusuf, and Olakunle Olusegun.

Goalkeeping and Defensive Setup

First-choice goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali retains his place, backed by Amas Obasogie and Adebayo Adeleye. In defence, Felix Agu, Bruno Onyemaechi, Bright Osayi, Benjamin Fredrick, and Calvin Bassey are all selected to strengthen Nigeria’s backline.





Midfield and Attack Balance

The midfield will see a blend of creativity and resilience with Alex Iwobi, Wilfred Ndidi, Frank Onyeka, and Alhassan Yusuf.

Up front, Nigeria’s attack will be spearheaded by Napoli star Victor Osimhen, joined by Ademola Lookman, Moses Simon, Samuel Chukwueze, Cyriel Dessers, Tolu Arokodare, Terem Moffi, the returning Olakunle Olusegun, and debutant Akor Adams.

Nigeria’s Revived Chances After FIFA Sanction

This announcement comes at a turning point in Group C of the African qualifiers. Nigeria had appeared to be on the verge of elimination after five draws in eight matches. However, FIFA’s disciplinary ruling against South Africa has revived hopes.





The decision overturned South Africa’s 2–0 win against Lesotho in March, awarding a 3–0 victory to the Crocodiles and docking South Africa three vital points.

Now, Benin Republic and South Africa both sit at 14 points, Nigeria and Rwanda follow closely on 11, while Lesotho is at nine and Zimbabwe remains bottom with four.

Pathway to Qualification

Nigeria’s next match against Lesotho on October 10 in Polokwane is crucial. Victory would see the Super Eagles draw level with group leaders before facing Benin in Uyo four days later.

Two consecutive wins could see the team reach 17 points, which might be enough for automatic qualification depending on South Africa’s performance.

If not, Nigeria could still qualify as one of the best four second-placed teams across Africa. However, the current goal difference of +2 places pressure on the squad to secure emphatic victories.

okay.ng reports that the revived hope has injected renewed belief into Nigerian football fans, with many looking forward to Chelle’s tactical approach in the upcoming games.