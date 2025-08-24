Sunday Igboho Seeks Ooni’s Help to Convince President Tinubu to Clear His Name from Wanted List

Yoruba Nation campaigner, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, has appealed to the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, to intervene in his lingering battle with the Federal Government of Nigeria.

Igboho, who has been on the wanted list of the Department of State Services (DSS) since July 2021 for allegedly stockpiling arms, visited the Ooni at his Ile-Oodua palace in Ile-Ife on Saturday. He was received alongside a large delegation of supporters and associates.

During the visit, Igboho apologised for previous verbal attacks against the revered monarch, stressing that he regarded him as a father figure.

He stated, “I want you to forgive and forget whatever wrong I have done to you. You are my father and you can’t do away with me. I know you have forgiven me going by this warm reception accorded us.”





The activist explained that his accounts remained frozen and urged the monarch to plead with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to help remove his name from the Federal Government wanted list. He added that the Ooni was uniquely positioned to secure his freedom and financial relief.

okay.ng reports that Igboho also used the occasion to reaffirm his readiness to tackle insecurity in the South-West region, pledging to mobilise men to flush out criminals hiding in forests.

He said, “We will flush out all those kidnappers. We have the capacity to protect our people. Oodua’s descendants are not slaves to the Fulani. As I always tell people, Ooni is the head of all monarchs in Nigeria.”

Responding, Ooni Ogunwusi described Igboho as a brave son of Yorubaland who had demonstrated commitment to defending his people. The monarch declared he had forgiven Igboho and assured that steps would be taken to help clear his name.





The monarch added, “We are going to ensure that your name is removed from the wanted list. Ile-Ife is the source of the universe, and no one wants peace and development of Yorubaland more than I do.”