Sultan of Sokoto Visits Family of Late Awujale of Ijebuland, Calls for Unity and Peace

The Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, has paid a condolence visit to the family of the late Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona, in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State.

Abubakar, who was in the South-West for the coronation of Rashidi Ladoja, the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland, visited the Adetona royal family on Saturday. He was accompanied by Rasaki Oladejo, President of the Muslim Ummah of South West Nigeria (MUSWEN), and several other Muslim leaders.

The Sultan, on his arrival, was received by Saud Adedire Adetona, heir of the royal family, before proceeding to the tomb of the late monarch, who passed away on July 13 at the age of 91.

The Sultan was later hosted at a modest but colourful reception attended by notable Ijebu leaders, including Sonny Folorunso Kuku, Regent of Ijebuland, and Kunle Hassan, Olori Omo Oba of Ijebuland.





In his welcome address, Kuku said:

“It is with great honour and reverence that I, as chairman of the Awujale Interregnum Administrative Council, extend a warm welcome to you to Ijebuland.”

He noted that the Sultan’s presence demonstrated the enduring bond between northern and southern traditional institutions.

“Your presence here today is a testament to the strong bonds of brotherhood and solidarity that exist between our communities,” he continued.

“We are deeply touched by your decision to pay a condolence visit to the royal family of our late Awujale and the people of Ijebuland. Your eminence’s gesture demonstrates your commitment to fostering unity and peace among Nigerians, transcending religious and cultural divides.”

Kuku expressed gratitude on behalf of the community, adding:

“We pray that Allah grants you safe travels and accepts your condolences. We also appreciate your continued prayers for the repose of the soul of our departed monarch. Please, accept our heartfelt gratitude for your visit. We look forward to your valuable insights and blessings during your stay with us.”

In his remarks, Sultan Abubakar described the late Awujale as both a brother and friend, urging continuous prayers for the repose of his soul.





“Let’s continue to pray for him anytime we find opportunity,” he said.

“When we do offer our daily prayers as Muslims, our five daily prayers, prayers on Jumuah, because that’s what we normally do for our leaders. Because they have left their part in the world. They have gone and it’s left for us to continue to be on what they have left behind for us. And truly, the void aspect on what they have left for us.”

He expressed gratitude to God for the unity demonstrated during the visit.

“We thank Almighty Allah for his blessing and for bringing us together this afternoon as members of one big family. And I said one big family because I also belong to Awujale family.”

The Sultan paid tribute to the family’s matriarchs and elders, acknowledging long-standing friendships.

“I must first recognise the mothers of this family, the Oloris present and then the other family members. On my right hand side, my own very good friend (Kuku), despite the King’s College, somebody I’ve known for so many years, even before I became Sultan because of the famous ever hospital.”

“Other distinguished members of the Awujale and other brothers and sisters here, I greet you in the best form of greeting.”

He also called for peace, unity, and mutual understanding as the process of selecting a new Awujale begins.

“Let’s try to be the best we can be. Let’s do what we believe will bring peace to our community, to our countries, and of course, to our personal lives as families.”

The Sultan reminded the royal family that peace begins at home.