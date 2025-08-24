Sultan of Sokoto Declares Monday as Beginning of Rabi’ul Awwal 1447 After Crescent Non-Sighting

The Sultan of Sokoto and President General of the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, has officially declared Monday, August 25, 2025, as the commencement of the Islamic month of Rabi’ul Awwal 1447 After Hijrah (AH).

This announcement was contained in a statement issued late Saturday by the Wazirin Sokoto, Professor Sambo Junaidu, who also serves as Chairman of the Sultanate Council Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs.

No Crescent Sighting Reported Nationwide

According to the advisory committee, the decision was made after consultation with the National Moon Sighting Committee, which confirmed that no credible sighting of the new crescent was received from moon sighting committees across the country on Saturday, August 23, 2025, equivalent to the 29th of Safar 1447 AH.





“His Eminence, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, CFR, mni, the Sultan of Sokoto and President General of the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs has accepted the report, and accordingly declared Monday, August 25, 2025, as the first day of Rabi’ul Awwal 1447 AH,” the statement read.

Sunday to Complete 30 Days of Safar

The committee clarified that Sunday, August 24, 2025, would automatically serve as the 30th day of Safar, paving the way for Rabi’ul Awwal to begin on Monday.

okay.ng reports that this declaration aligns with the Islamic lunar calendar system, where months are either 29 or 30 days, depending on the sighting of the crescent moon.





This announcement holds significance for Muslims worldwide as Rabi’ul Awwal is the month in which Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) was born.