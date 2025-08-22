Sultan Calls on Nigerian Muslims to Watch for New Moon of Rabi’ul Awwal on Saturday

The Sultanate Council in Sokoto has officially directed Muslims across Nigeria to prepare for the sighting of the new moon of Rabi’ul Awwal on Saturday, August 23, 2025, which corresponds to the 29th day of Safar 1447 after Hijrah (AH).

In a statement signed by Professor Sambo Junaidu, Chairman of the Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs of the Sultanate Council and the Wazirin Sokoto, believers were encouraged to be vigilant and actively take part in the moon sighting.

The statement read: “Muslims are requested to look out for the new moon of Rabi’ul Awwal on Saturday and report its sighting to the nearest District or Village Head for onward communication to His Eminence, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, the Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs.”

The announcement marks the beginning of a significant religious exercise that will determine the start of Rabi’ul Awwal, the third month in the Islamic lunar calendar. The month is highly revered as it commemorates the birth of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him).





Professor Junaidu, in his statement, also offered prayers for divine guidance: “May Allah (Subhanahu Wa Ta’ala) help us in this duty.”

The Sultanate Council further emphasized the communal importance of moon sighting, noting that the practice strengthens Islamic unity and ensures that religious observances remain consistent across the Muslim community in Nigeria.

okay.ng reports that the exercise, traditionally carried out every lunar month, takes on special significance with the approach of Rabi’ul Awwal, a period marked by heightened devotion, reflection, and celebration of the life of the Prophet.