Sport

Sudan Thrash Nigeria 4-0 to End CHAN Hopes

Yusuf Abubakar
By Yusuf Abubakar
1 Min Read

Nigeria’s home-based Super Eagles have crashed out of the African Nations Championship (CHAN) after a humiliating 4-0 defeat to Sudan in their second Group D match.

The Nigerians thought they had taken the lead in the 22nd minute when Anthony Ijoma finished off a swift counterattack, but the goal was ruled out for offside. Sudan capitalised almost immediately, breaking the deadlock in the 25th minute.

Matters got worse for Nigeria just before halftime, as Sudan doubled their lead from the penalty spot in the 44th minute, heading into the break 2-0 up.

The second half offered no reprieve for the Super Eagles, with Sudan scoring their third goal in the 55th minute before sealing the emphatic win with a fourth strike in the 62nd minute.

The result leaves Nigeria bottom of Group D with zero points, rendering their final group match against Congo meaningless in terms of qualification.

Senegal and Sudan are now tied on four points each ahead of the last round of fixtures, while Congo sit in third with one point.

