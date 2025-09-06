‘Succumb to the Whims of Your Husband’ – Femi Otedola Advises Daughter Temi

Billionaire businessman Femi Otedola has advised his daughter, Temi Otedola, to prioritize her husband’s leadership as she begins her marital journey with popular singer and entrepreneur Tosin “Mr Eazi” Ajibade.

Speaking during the couple’s wedding ceremony, Otedola offered heartfelt guidance that has since become one of the most talked-about moments of the event.

“Temi, I wish you all the best in your future endeavours. You found a great guy. Very great guy. Blessed guy. He comes from a very decent family. One thing I’ll advise you, Temi, is that you have to succumb to the whims and caprices of your husband. He’s your husband and he’s your boss. There’s no more dad. Don’t call me.”

The billionaire further praised the young couple’s compatibility, noting that their shared entrepreneurial spirit made their union special. He described their marriage as “made in heaven” and urged them to handle challenges privately.