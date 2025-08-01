Strategic Shift at Dangote Petroleum Refinery with New CEO Appointment

In a significant development for Nigeria’s oil refining sector, the Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals division has announced the appointment of David Bird as its new Chief Executive Officer. Bird, formerly the head of Oman’s Duqm Refinery and previously Shell’s operations chief at the Balau Pokom refinery, took over the role effective July 2025. This change is aimed at addressing operational difficulties and propelling the refinery’s expansion plans.

okay.ng reports that the move highlights Dangote Group’s determination to enhance production efficiency and scale operations to maintain its leadership in Africa’s refining and petrochemical industries. Bird’s extensive experience includes managing the Duqm refinery’s startup phase and diversifying its crude feedstock, which aligns with Dangote’s recent shift to process a broader range of crude oils due to limited supply from Nigerian sources.

At a recent Dangote Leadership Development Program Graduation Ceremony, Bird engaged with company stakeholders, emphasizing his vision to extend the group’s footprint beyond Nigeria and across the African continent. “As CEO, my goal is to maximize refinery output and efficiency and to position Dangote as a formidable player in the global market,” he stated on LinkedIn.

Since its launch in January 2024, the 650,000 barrels-per-day refinery has faced production setbacks related to equipment malfunctions and “design issues,” which Bird is expected to address. Despite these challenges, Dangote refinery has rapidly captured market share by supplanting imported gasoline volumes and has begun exporting petroleum products. However, the company’s leadership has expressed concerns about a difficult business environment, including competition from substandard fuel imports and unfavorable trading partners.





Founder Aliko Dangote retains his position as chairman of the refinery business and CEO of the conglomerate, which also operates in cement, fertilizers, and sugar refining sectors. The refinery continues to operate under a naira-based agreement requiring fixed domestic sales volumes to the Nigerian National Petroleum Company, itself a stakeholder.

Looking forward, Dangote announced plans to expand the refinery’s capacity to 700,000 barrels daily, enhance port infrastructure, establish storage hubs abroad, and launch direct fuel distribution with a fleet of CNG-powered trucks by August 2025. There are also intentions to list the refinery on both the London and Lagos stock exchanges, continuing Dangote’s public leadership ambitions.

This transition in leadership aims to expedite the refinery’s operational stabilization and growth after several disruptions in 2025, particularly affecting the residue fluid catalytic cracker unit, crucial for product output.

David Bird’s arrival marks a new chapter for Dangote Petroleum Refinery’s quest for operational excellence and continental dominance within the energy sector.