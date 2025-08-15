Strategic Defence Boost: US Clears $346m Arms Package for Nigeria

The United States has given the green light for a potential $346 million arms deal with Nigeria, covering an extensive list of munitions, precision-guided bombs, rockets, and other military hardware.

In a statement dated August 13 and received on Thursday, the Defence Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) disclosed that the US State Department had formally approved the proposed Foreign Military Sale and notified the US Congress.

According to the DSCA, the request from Nigeria includes 1,002 MK-82 general-purpose 500-pound bombs, 1,002 MXU-650 Air Foil Groups for Paveway II GBU-12, 515 MXU-1006 Air Foil Groups for Paveway II GBU-58, 1,517 MAU-169 or MAU-209 computer control groups, 1,002 FMU-152 joint programmable fuzes, and 5,000 Advanced Precision Kill Weapon System II all-up rounds.

Also in the package are non-major defence items such as FMU-139 programmable fuzes, bomb components, impulse cartridges, high-explosive and practice rockets, test gear, and logistical support services.





“The proposed sale will support the foreign policy goals and national security objectives of the United States by improving the security of a strategic partner in Sub-Saharan Africa,” the DSCA noted. It further explained that the weapons would enhance Nigeria’s ability to counter terrorist organisations and curb illicit trafficking in the Gulf of Guinea.

The statement stressed that the deal will not disturb the military balance in the region and will not affect US defence readiness. Principal contractors include RTX Missiles and Defense, Lockheed Martin Corporation, and BAE Systems.

okay.ng reports that the DSCA clarified no offset agreement currently exists, and any such arrangement would be subject to direct negotiations between Nigeria and the contractors. The agency also noted that the final value could be lower, depending on budgetary and operational adjustments.