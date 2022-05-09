Stephanie Otobo launches fresh attack on Apostle Suleman, shares ‘explicit’ pictures

Canada-based Nigerian singer Stephanie Otobo on Monday published screenshots of a video call she allegedly had with the general overseer of Omega Fire Ministries Apostle Johnson Suleman.

Otobo alleged in 2018 that she had sexual relationship with the clergyman, an allegation he denied.

However, on Monday, she released new photos on Twitter, challenging Suleman to debunk her claims. One of the videos had her exposing her breasts.

“If these screenshots were fake, how did I get his pics that aren’t public in the first place and how come I’m the first to release this kind of pics of him? He has changed his hairstyle twice since I came out to speak up with receipts. He has done a lot to appear different,” she said.

“If the dick pic isn’t his, what is he gonna say about the scar oh his left thigh? His wife can’t deny that scar. How did I know he has a scar on his left thigh if we didn’t have intimacy? Lol. If he’s denying it, he should open up his thigh let’s see. His nails too say it all.

“Some people kept on wondering why I came out exposing Apostle Johnson Suleman, and why I haven’t let go ever since. The truth is that I never planned to. He pushed me to the wall and the only way I could fight back was to cry out and made everything known. The devil smile.”

The singer alleged that the cleric tried everything to stop her progress.

“Apostle Johnson Suleman tried using police to shut me up because I visited Nigeria to do feature Timaya in a song. I already paid Clarence Peters for the visuals of the song before oga arrested me, cos I refused to obey him to go back to Canada. He wanted me to amount to nothing.

“He did everything to stop my music career. He was scared that I’ll be influential. He even poisoned me, paid my friends to set me up and bribed some members of my family to assassinate me. Lured me to come to make a false confession at his church in Auchi that I lied against him,” she added.