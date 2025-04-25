State Police Debate Deferred Again as NEC Grapples with Time Constraints

For the third time since late 2023, deliberations on the highly anticipated creation of state police in Nigeria have been deferred, the National Economic Council (NEC) announced on Thursday. The council, chaired by Vice-President Kashim Shettima, convened at the State House in Abuja, bringing together state governors and key federal figures, including Nyesom Wike, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), and Yemi Cardoso, Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The postponement, attributed to lengthy presentations that overran the allotted time, has raised concerns among citizens and security analysts eager for concrete steps to address the nation’s escalating insecurity. Bayelsa State Governor Douye Diri, speaking to reporters after the meeting, confirmed that state policing was indeed on the agenda.

“For your information, state police was part of our agenda today,” Governor Diri stated. “But unfortunately, because of the time demands — we have been there for a very long time — and the lengthy presentations, we were unable to get to that bit of it. I can assure you that in our next meeting, the issue will be exhaustively discussed.”

This latest delay follows previous postponements in November 2024 and January 2025. It is understood that all 36 states (excluding the FCT) had submitted their positions on the matter to the NEC in November, with a significant majority reportedly in favor of decentralizing police powers amidst a backdrop of increasing violent crime across the country. The initial delay was intended to facilitate broader stakeholder engagement and the completion of a comprehensive report, while an emergency governors’ summit further pushed back the January deliberations.





Despite the repeated setbacks, Governor Diri sought to reassure the public of the NEC’s commitment to tackling the pervasive security challenges. “While we did not get to discuss state police today, the council is aware of the gravity of the security situation and remains committed to finding sustainable solutions,” he emphasized.

The gravity of the security situation was underscored earlier in the meeting as council members observed a minute’s silence in solemn remembrance of the numerous victims of recent violent attacks in Plateau, Benue, Zamfara, and Kwara states, where over 100 lives were tragically lost. Governor Diri explained that this gesture symbolized the council’s empathy and solidarity with the affected communities.

Interestingly, while the NEC grapples with its internal discussions, the National Assembly has indicated progress on its end. Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele recently announced that the legislative body is actively working on the necessary legal frameworks to pave the way for the establishment of state police.

“While the authority of the national assembly is in the process of developing legal frameworks for the establishment of state police as one of the measures to address insecurity in the country, we urge security agencies to work together as a team to track and apprehend all the masterminds and sponsors of terror attacks nationwide,” Senator Bamidele asserted.





This parallel effort by the National Assembly suggests a potential convergence towards the eventual realization of state police, even as the NEC navigates its internal processes. The repeated delays, however, highlight the complexities and sensitivities surrounding this critical issue of national security and governance. Many Nigerians are keenly watching whether the next NEC meeting will finally yield concrete progress on a matter widely seen as crucial to enhancing safety and security across the nation.