Stanbic IBTC names Chukwuma Nwokocha as new Group CEO

Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc has confirmed the appointment of Mr. Chukwuma (Chuma) Nwokocha as its new Group Chief Executive, effective October 2, 2025.

The announcement followed the approval of regulators and was disclosed in a filing with the Nigerian Exchange, signed by the Company Secretary, Chidi Okezie.

Mr. Nwokocha succeeds Dr. Adekunle Adedeji, who had been serving as Acting Chief Executive during a transition period. Dr. Adedeji will return to his substantive role as Executive Director/Chief Finance and Value Management Officer.

With over 30 years of banking experience, Mr. Nwokocha brings extensive leadership expertise across Africa’s financial services sector. He is a chartered accountant and has held multiple Chief Executive and board-level positions, including his time as Chief Executive of Standard Bank in Mozambique, where he led strategic growth and governance reforms.





His career spans retail and corporate banking, mergers and acquisitions, regulatory engagements, and operational management, positioning him to guide Stanbic IBTC through its next growth phase.

Chairman of Stanbic IBTC Holdings, Mrs. Sola David-Borha, said the Board has full confidence in his leadership. “Chuma has a proven track record in strategic transformation and governance. We are confident that his appointment will strengthen the Group’s leadership and support its long-term strategy,” she stated.

She also commended Dr. Adedeji for his stewardship as Acting CEO, noting that the Group achieved its best financial results during his tenure. She highlighted his role in the completion of the Rights Issue Programme, which enabled the banking subsidiary to meet the Central Bank of Nigeria’s recapitalisation requirements ahead of the March 31, 2026 deadline.

With Nwokocha’s appointment, the Group is expected to maintain stability while executing strategies aimed at delivering sustained value to shareholders in a challenging regulatory and economic environment.