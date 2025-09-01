Sprinter Favour Ofili Officially Announces Switch from Nigeria to Turkey

Nigerian sprint queen Favour Ofili has officially announced her decision to switch allegiance to Turkey, bringing an end to a glittering chapter of representing Nigeria on the global stage.

In an emotional post shared on her Instagram page, the 22-year-old star described the move as a heartfelt decision aimed at starting a “new chapter” in her career after years of frustration with Nigerian athletics administrators.

“As some of you have heard, I’m also starting a new chapter representing Turkey . I am proud to have represented Nigeria for many years in a highly successful way,” Ofili wrote. “Having won SIX gold medals, TWO silver medals and TWO bronze medals in championship meets and a 200 meter Olympic finalist while experiencing the biggest disappointment from AFN and NOC for their negligence towards me in two Olympics (Tokyo/Paris).”

Ofili said that while the decision would mean sitting out this year’s championship in Tokyo due to eligibility rules, the switch was deeply personal.





“This change comes from the heart, not from financial motives. I’m truly grateful to have discovered a new home in Turkey. I’m excited for what’s ahead and grateful for all the love and support,” she added.

The sprinter, who holds Nigeria’s 200m indoor record and has been one of the country’s standout athletes over the last four years, hinted that persistent administrative lapses by the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) and the Nigerian Olympic Committee (NOC) influenced her decision.