Sport

Sprinter Favour Ofili Officially Announces Switch from Nigeria to Turkey

Yusuf Abubakar
By Yusuf Abubakar
2 Min Read
Favour Ofili
Favour Ofili

Nigerian sprint queen Favour Ofili has officially announced her decision to switch allegiance to Turkey, bringing an end to a glittering chapter of representing Nigeria on the global stage.

In an emotional post shared on her Instagram page, the 22-year-old star described the move as a heartfelt decision aimed at starting a “new chapter” in her career after years of frustration with Nigerian athletics administrators.

“As some of you have heard, I’m also starting a new chapter representing Turkey . I am proud to have represented Nigeria for many years in a highly successful way,” Ofili wrote. “Having won SIX gold medals, TWO silver medals and TWO bronze medals in championship meets and a 200 meter Olympic finalist while experiencing the biggest disappointment from AFN and NOC for their negligence towards me in two Olympics (Tokyo/Paris).”

Ofili said that while the decision would mean sitting out this year’s championship in Tokyo due to eligibility rules, the switch was deeply personal.

- Advertisement -

“This change comes from the heart, not from financial motives. I’m truly grateful to have discovered a new home in Turkey. I’m excited for what’s ahead and grateful for all the love and support,” she added.

The sprinter, who holds Nigeria’s 200m indoor record and has been one of the country’s standout athletes over the last four years, hinted that persistent administrative lapses by the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) and the Nigerian Olympic Committee (NOC) influenced her decision.

- Advertisement -
Stay Updated on the Go with Our Latest News—Join Our WhatsApp Channel Now!
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByYusuf Abubakar
Follow:
Yusuf Abubakar, Born in the mid-’90s, a recipient of various meritorious awards, a passionate entrepreneur, an advocate of good governance, a toast master and a patriotic Nigerian.
Previous Article Titan Trust and Union Bank Union Bank Completes Landmark Merger with Titan Trust Bank
Next Article iPhone 17 Pro iPhone 17 Pro: 14 Features to Expect from Apple on September 9

Connect with Okay on Social

Dollar/Naira Rates

Parallel Market Rates

USD
Buy₦1,535.00
Sell₦1,543.00
GBP
Buy₦2,080.00
Sell₦2,125.00
EUR
Buy₦1,765.00
Sell₦1,800.00

Updated: 9 hours ago

Displayed rates are for informational purposes only and are subject to change.

Quick Converter

0.00

Rates are for informational purposes only.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Recent Posts

iPhone 17 Pro
iPhone 17 Pro: 14 Features to Expect from Apple on September 9
Tech
Titan Trust and Union Bank
Union Bank Completes Landmark Merger with Titan Trust Bank
Business
Simon Ekpa
IPOB Distances Itself from Simon Ekpa, Condemns Attempts to Link Group to Terror Conviction
News
Boxing World Mourns as Former Heavyweight Star Joe Bugner Dies at 75
Sport
Nyesom Wike
Wike Warns: Reintegrating Peter Obi Could Spell Doom for Peoples Democratic Party
Politics
- Advertisement -

You May Also Like