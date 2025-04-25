Spotify Rolls Out AI Playlist Feature for Premium Users in Over 40 Countries

Spotify has introduced a new beta feature, AI Playlist, for its Premium subscribers across more than 40 markets. This innovative tool leverages artificial intelligence to help users effortlessly turn creative ideas into personalized playlists.

Playlists have always been central to the Spotify experience. Since last year, Premium users have generated millions of playlists aimed at capturing specific moods or moments. Now, Spotify aims to enhance this further by offering an easier way for users globally to discover their next favorite artist or song.

How to Use Spotify’s AI Playlist:

Find It Easily : Navigate to the search tab in the Spotify app and type “AI Playlist” . Select from provided suggestions or experiment with your own ideas.

: Navigate to the in the Spotify app and type . Select from provided suggestions or experiment with your own ideas. Personalized for You : Spotify uses information about your favorite tracks, artists, genres, and listening history to craft a playlist tailored specifically to your taste.

: Spotify uses information about your favorite tracks, artists, genres, and listening history to craft a playlist tailored specifically to your taste. Easy Adjustments: If the initial playlist isn’t perfect, you can refine it effortlessly by requesting adjustments such as “more upbeat”, “more new releases”, or “happier songs”.

According to Spotify, playlists generated through prompts based on genres, moods, or artists typically yield the best results. However, the company encourages creativity with prompts ranging from animals, activities, and movie characters, to colors and even emojis.

Some suggested prompts include:



