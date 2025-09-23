Entertainment

Spotify Launches “Afrobeats: Culture in Motion” to Showcase Global Rise of the Genre

Muhammad A. Aliyu
By Muhammad A. Aliyu
2 Min Read
Spotify
Spotify

Spotify has unveiled a major new project titled “Afrobeats: Culture in Motion,” a global initiative designed to document the explosive growth of Afrobeats over the past five years and spotlight the artists driving its momentum worldwide.

At the heart of the launch is a new documentary, Culture in Motion, which follows the journeys of next-generation Afrobeats stars. The film is supported by an immersive microsite on Spotify’s newsroom, For the Record, which breaks down the movement into five key pillars using exclusive interviews, expert analysis, and Spotify listening data.

The data paints a picture of remarkable transformation. Afrobeats is now resonating with listeners in more personal and emotional ways, with introspective and emotionally charged vocals accounting for 38% of global streams. The genre’s global reach has expanded rapidly, with listenership in Latin America growing by 180% year-on-year and streams in Brazil alone rising by 500% since 2020. Female artists are central to this story, with Tems becoming the first African female artist to surpass 1 billion Spotify streams for a single track.

Spotify also highlighted the visual power of Afrobeats, noting how its aesthetics influence global culture, while fan communities have emerged as new tastemakers—curating playlists and driving discovery in real time.

- Advertisement -

In Nigeria, the genre remains the cultural heartbeat. Over 180 million hours of Afrobeats have been streamed in the country in 2025, with Lagos, Abuja, and Port Harcourt leading as the top three streaming cities. For Gen Z listeners, the most popular Afrobeats moods are “whiny,” “island vibes,” and “playful.” Fan-made Afrobeats playlists have surged by nearly 3000% worldwide over the past decade, underscoring the power of community in shaping the genre’s trajectory.

A notable new development within the soundscape is Afro-Adura, a spiritual-leaning sub-genre, which has experienced more than 4000% growth in streams.

- Advertisement -
Stay Updated on the Go with Our Latest News—Join Our WhatsApp Channel Now!
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByMuhammad A. Aliyu
Follow:
Muhammad Ameer Aliyu, is a prolific journalist who joined Okay Nigeria in 2015 with the aim staying committed to bringing more positive growth to the digital news platform. He is the Senior Editor at Okay Nigeria.
Previous Article Olamide and Asake Olamide Hails Asake’s Authenticity and Craftsmanship After YBNL Exit

Connect with Okay on Social

Dollar/Naira Rates

Parallel Market Rates

USD
Buy₦1,510.00
Sell₦1,525.00
GBP
Buy₦2,050.00
Sell₦2,100.00
EUR
Buy₦1,750.00
Sell₦1,785.00

Updated: 1 day ago

Displayed rates are for informational purposes only and are subject to change.

Quick Converter

0.00

Rates are for informational purposes only.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Recent Posts

Olamide and Asake
Olamide Hails Asake’s Authenticity and Craftsmanship After YBNL Exit
Celebrities
GTCO Reports ₦601bn Pre-Tax Profit in H1 2025
Business
Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)
CBN Cuts Interest Rate to 27% Amid Inflation Decline
Economy
Truck Crushes Tricycle in Fatal Lagos Accident
News
NFF Applauds Chiamaka Nnadozie’s Ballon d’Or Recognition, Hails Justine Madugu’s Coaching Excellence
Sport
- Advertisement -

You May Also Like