Spotify Launches “Afrobeats: Culture in Motion” to Showcase Global Rise of the Genre

Spotify has unveiled a major new project titled “Afrobeats: Culture in Motion,” a global initiative designed to document the explosive growth of Afrobeats over the past five years and spotlight the artists driving its momentum worldwide.

At the heart of the launch is a new documentary, Culture in Motion, which follows the journeys of next-generation Afrobeats stars. The film is supported by an immersive microsite on Spotify’s newsroom, For the Record, which breaks down the movement into five key pillars using exclusive interviews, expert analysis, and Spotify listening data.

The data paints a picture of remarkable transformation. Afrobeats is now resonating with listeners in more personal and emotional ways, with introspective and emotionally charged vocals accounting for 38% of global streams. The genre’s global reach has expanded rapidly, with listenership in Latin America growing by 180% year-on-year and streams in Brazil alone rising by 500% since 2020. Female artists are central to this story, with Tems becoming the first African female artist to surpass 1 billion Spotify streams for a single track.

Spotify also highlighted the visual power of Afrobeats, noting how its aesthetics influence global culture, while fan communities have emerged as new tastemakers—curating playlists and driving discovery in real time.





In Nigeria, the genre remains the cultural heartbeat. Over 180 million hours of Afrobeats have been streamed in the country in 2025, with Lagos, Abuja, and Port Harcourt leading as the top three streaming cities. For Gen Z listeners, the most popular Afrobeats moods are “whiny,” “island vibes,” and “playful.” Fan-made Afrobeats playlists have surged by nearly 3000% worldwide over the past decade, underscoring the power of community in shaping the genre’s trajectory.

A notable new development within the soundscape is Afro-Adura, a spiritual-leaning sub-genre, which has experienced more than 4000% growth in streams.