Spotify Data: Gen Z Leads Podcast Revolution in Nigeria

On International Podcast Day, the spotlight is on Generation Z (Gen Z) as they continue to drive the podcast revolution in Nigeria.

Podcasting has undergone a significant transformation in the country, with Gen Z at the forefront, embracing this versatile medium for storytelling, information sharing, and entertainment.

Spotify’s data reveals that Nigerian Gen Zs aged between 18-24 make up a substantial portion of podcast listeners, accounting for a remarkable 50% of total streams in the last 90 days.

The age group of 25-29 closely follows, contributing 21% of the streams. In Sub-Saharan Africa, Gen Z dominates the listenership rate, with 39% of total streams coming from this generation.

The surge in podcast listenership in Nigeria has been exponential, witnessing a staggering 222% increase between 2021 and 2022.

This places Nigeria as the second-highest consumer of podcasts in Africa, trailing only South Africa. Kenya, Ghana, and Angola follow suit, completing the top five African countries with the most podcast listeners.

Several local podcasts have captured the hearts of Nigerian listeners. The HonestBunch Podcast, I Said What I Said, Menisms, So Nigerian, and Tea with Tay lead the pack.

Their popularity among Gen Z and Millennials can be attributed to their engaging and entertaining content, their ability to address trending subjects, and their candid and unfiltered conversations.

When it comes to preferred podcast listening times among Nigerians, Spotify data reveals that most listeners tune in between 7 am and 9 am.

This suggests that many use this time to consume podcasts while commuting to work, sitting in traffic, or preparing for the day.

Ncebakazi Manzi, Spotify’s Podcast Manager for Sub-Saharan Africa, acknowledges the significant influence of Gen Z on the podcasting landscape.

She stated, “Gen Z is revolutionizing the podcasting landscape, and their appetite for diverse content is shaping the future of audio entertainment in Nigeria. We remain committed to elevating podcasting and amplifying the voice of podcasters in Nigeria and beyond.”

Spotify has taken steps to empower podcast creators and make podcasting more accessible. Spotify for Podcasters serves as a one-stop-shop for uploading or recording content, adding interactive features like Q&A or polls, and monitoring a show’s growth through advanced analytics.

For listeners, Spotify continues to introduce new features to enhance the podcast experience, including auto-generated transcripts, expanded podcast chapters, and updated podcast show pages.

As podcasting evolves, understanding Gen Z’s preferences and behaviors will be crucial for all stakeholders in the Nigerian podcasting ecosystem, especially considering that Gen Z constitutes 50.9% of the total population in the country.