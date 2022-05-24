Spotify Charts: Burna Boy, Davido, Asake, Kendrick Lamar and more top Nigeria’s charts this week

Here’s what this week’s Spotify Charts have to say about Nigeria’s music scene.

Top Artists

Kendrick Lamar has been on Top Artists Nigeria the longest, at 14 weeks straight. Sunday Service Choir claims the spot of the highest new entry at #11 while SPINALL is the biggest climber, moving 148 spots to #7.

Top Songs

Last Last by Burna Boy is the highest new entry this week at #1. The biggest winner on the Top Songs charts is Stand Strong (feat. Sunday Service Choir) by Davido and Sunday Service Choir at #3. Omo Ope (feat, Olamide) by Asake and Olamide has been on the Top Songs charts for a 14-week stretch, while N95 by Kendrick Lamar has the most spots at #10.

Top Albums

Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers by Kendrick Lamar ranked as the highest new entry on Top Albums at #1. Fleur froide – Second état : la cristallisation by Tayc was the biggest winner, up 71 spots at #37. Barnabas by Kizz Daniel has been on the Top Albums chart the longest with a 14 week streak, while Drake continues to claim the most spots in Nigeria with Certified Lover Boy at #19.

Below is a breakdown of some of Nigeria’s most popular tracks, albums and artists this week:

Top 5 artists in Nigeria on Spotify Charts this week

Top 5 tracks in Nigeria on Spotify Charts this week

Top 5 albums in Nigeria on Spotify Charts this week