Speaker Gbajabiamila threatens to publish names of absentee lawmakers

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has threatened to publish names of absentee members duding the e-voting on the constitution amendment on March 2 and March 3.

Gbajabiamila, who made this known at plenary on Wednesday, urged the lawmakers to participate because of its significance to the country.

“Honourable members, we will be voting on the first set of Constitution amendment on March 3 and 4.

“It is important that all members should be present on Wednesday and Thursday, we will publish any name that is not present on that day,“he said.

He stated that the constituent of such member would at least know that their representative was not present for the all important constitution review.

The Speaker said no lawmaker would be permitted to embark on oversight or committee assignments on the two days set aside for the amendment.

He said that every member is expected to be on the floor to cast their votes, adding that there would be no committee meetings and oversight.

In a related development, the Wife of the President, Mrs Aisha Buhari was at the House of Representatives earlier today to show support for the women folk in the constitution review.

Rep. Alhassan Ado-Doguwa, the Majority Leader of the House announced the first lady’s arrival and the need to admit her to the chamber.

Gbajabiamila said that the wife of the President was in the chamber to show support for the women in the amendment to the constitution.

He said that she had come to basically lend her support for the women.

Gbajabiamila added that the lawmakers were not unmindful of the weight of her office to promote the welfare of women.

Rep. Ndudi Elumelu, the Minority leader of the House said that the presence of the first lady would influence a lot of things in favour of the women.