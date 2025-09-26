Spanish Icon Sergio Busquets Announces Retirement at End of MLS Season

Spanish midfield maestro Sergio Busquets has officially declared that he will retire from professional football at the conclusion of the Major League Soccer (MLS) season in October.

The announcement was first made public by renowned football journalist Fabrizio Romano, who revealed on Friday that the Inter Miami star had taken the decision to end his illustrious playing career. Romano posted:

“Sergio Busquets RETIRES from professional football at the end of the MLS season!

Decision made by Spanish midfielder… who’s leaving Inter Miami and professional football in October. Legend and icon of the game.”





Busquets, 36, later confirmed the news through an emotional Instagram post. Sharing a tribute video, he wrote:

“A heartfelt thank you to everyone, and to football, for everything. You will always be a part of this beautiful story.”

A decorated career at Barcelona and Spain





Busquets spent the bulk of his club career at FC Barcelona, where he established himself as one of the finest holding midfielders in the game. With the Catalan giants, he won multiple La Liga titles and several Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) Champions League trophies.

On the international stage, he was an instrumental figure in Spain’s golden generation. He helped La Roja secure the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa and consecutive UEFA European Championships in 2008 and 2012.

Known for his intelligence, vision, and calmness under pressure, Busquets leaves behind a legacy as one of football’s greatest midfield orchestrators.

his departure will mark the end of an era for fans who admired his unique ability to control the rhythm of matches.