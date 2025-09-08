Sowore Slams DSS Over Request to Meta to Ban His Facebook Account

Human rights activist and publisher, Omoyele Sowore, has openly criticized the Department of State Services (DSS) after the agency reportedly contacted Meta, the parent company of Facebook, demanding the deactivation of his account.

The move came after the DSS had earlier written to X (formerly Twitter), ordering the social media corporation to delete Sowore’s tweet in which he described President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as a “criminal.” The agency argued that the post was defamatory and posed a risk to national security.

Despite the ultimatum, Sowore maintained his stance and refused to delete the controversial post. In a fresh update shared on Monday, the activist revealed that the DSS had expanded its pressure campaign to include Facebook.

He published a letter dated September 7, 2025, signed by Uwem Davies on behalf of the DSS Director-General, which accused him of spreading “misleading information” and engaging in “hate speech.” The letter referenced his post of August 26, 2025, where he accused President Tinubu of making false claims during his official visit to Brazil, particularly regarding corruption.





The DSS letter, sent to Meta’s headquarters in Menlo Park, California, was titled:

“Misleading Information and Willful Intention to Further an Ideology Capable of Serious Harm, Incitement to Violence, Cyber Crime, Hate Speech to Discredit/Disparage the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and Cause Serious Threat to National Security of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

The security service demanded “an immediate and urgent ban/deactivation of a Facebook account owned by Omoyele Sowore through his Facebook page or any other account maintained by him.”

To justify its action, the DSS cited Section 51 of the Criminal Code Act, Sections 19, 22, and 24 of the Cyber Crimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act 2025, and provisions from the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act 2022.





The agency warned Meta of “far-reaching, sweeping measures” if the directive was not obeyed within 24 hours, with the deadline set for September 8, 2025.

Reacting angrily, Sowore described the DSS as both “lawless” and “incompetent.” He further condemned their priorities by highlighting the massacre of over 130 Nigerians in a recent violent attack.

“Too idle and incompetent to secure Nigeria… has now written to @facebook, begging them to delete content they find ‘offensive’ to their equally idle, tired, and criminal Commander-in-Chief,” Sowore said.

okay.ng reports that the development has stirred strong debates on the use of state institutions to suppress dissent, free speech, and political opposition in Nigeria.