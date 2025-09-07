Sowore Defies DSS Request to Delete X Post on Tinubu, Says He Won’t Comply

Activist and publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore, has vowed not to delete a social media post about President Bola Tinubu, despite a formal request from the Department of State Services (DSS) to X (formerly Twitter) seeking its removal.

In a post on Sunday, Sowore revealed that he had been officially contacted by X regarding a letter from the DSS, which alleged that his tweet could “incite violence” and “threaten national security.”

“This morning, X officially contacted me about the despicable threat letter they received from the DSS over my tweet on Tinubu,” he wrote.

“One option I will not be taking is deleting that tweet. Thank you, X.”

Sowore also shared a notice from X confirming that the DSS demanded both the removal of the post and the deactivation of his verified account within 24 hours or face what the DSS described as “far-reaching measures” from the federal government.

However, X stated it had not taken any action on the content and reiterated its commitment to transparency whenever it receives legal takedown requests.





“As X strongly believes in defending and respecting the voice of our users, it is our policy to notify our users if we receive a legal request from an authorized entity (such as law enforcement or a government agency) to remove content from their account,” the platform said in the notice.