News

Sowore Defies DSS Request to Delete X Post on Tinubu, Says He Won’t Comply

Muhammad A. Aliyu
By Muhammad A. Aliyu
2 Min Read
Omoyele Sowore
Omoyele Sowore

Activist and publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore, has vowed not to delete a social media post about President Bola Tinubu, despite a formal request from the Department of State Services (DSS) to X (formerly Twitter) seeking its removal.

In a post on Sunday, Sowore revealed that he had been officially contacted by X regarding a letter from the DSS, which alleged that his tweet could “incite violence” and “threaten national security.”

“This morning, X officially contacted me about the despicable threat letter they received from the DSS over my tweet on Tinubu,” he wrote.
“One option I will not be taking is deleting that tweet. Thank you, X.”

Sowore also shared a notice from X confirming that the DSS demanded both the removal of the post and the deactivation of his verified account within 24 hours or face what the DSS described as “far-reaching measures” from the federal government.

However, X stated it had not taken any action on the content and reiterated its commitment to transparency whenever it receives legal takedown requests.

- Advertisement -

“As X strongly believes in defending and respecting the voice of our users, it is our policy to notify our users if we receive a legal request from an authorized entity (such as law enforcement or a government agency) to remove content from their account,” the platform said in the notice.

“We understand that receiving this type of notice can be an unsettling experience. While X is not able to provide legal advice, we want you to have an opportunity to evaluate the request and, if you wish, take appropriate action to protect your interests.

“This may include seeking legal counsel and challenging the request in court, contacting relevant civil society organizations, voluntarily deleting the content (if applicable), or finding some other resolution.”

- Advertisement -
Stay Updated on the Go with Our Latest News—Join Our WhatsApp Channel Now!
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByMuhammad A. Aliyu
Follow:
Muhammad Ameer Aliyu, is a prolific journalist who joined Okay Nigeria in 2015 with the aim staying committed to bringing more positive growth to the digital news platform. He is the Senior Editor at Okay Nigeria.
Previous Article Kola Adesina Kola Adesina: Powering Possibility and Purpose Across Africa
Next Article BUA Group BUA Mourns Fallen Security Operatives in Okpella Attack, Vows Justice for Victims

Connect with Okay on Social

Dollar/Naira Rates

Parallel Market Rates

USD
Buy₦1,523.00
Sell₦1,535.00
GBP
Buy₦2,080.00
Sell₦2,110.00
EUR
Buy₦1,760.00
Sell₦1,785.00

Updated: 3 days ago

Displayed rates are for informational purposes only and are subject to change.

Quick Converter

0.00

Rates are for informational purposes only.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Recent Posts

Big Soso - Doris - Ivatar
BBNaija Week 6: How Viewers Voted as Big Soso, Doris, Ivatar Get Evicted [Percentage Breakdown]
Entertainment
CBN Governor, Olayemi Cardoso
CBN Governor Cardoso Reaffirms Commitment to Stability, Bank Recapitalisation, and Investment Growth
News
Dangote Refinery
FG Appeals to NUPENG to Suspend Planned Nationwide Strike Over Dangote Refinery Dispute
News
Nigeria to Witness Rare Total Lunar Eclipse and Blood Moon Today
News
US Visa Applicants Must Now Attend Interviews in Country of Residence or Nationality
International
- Advertisement -

You May Also Like