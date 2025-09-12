Politics

Sowore defies DSS petition, cites free speech

By OGUNGBAYI FEYISOLA FAESOL
African Action Congress presidential candidate Omoyele Sowore has rejected a Department of State Services petition demanding a retraction of his post on X.

The DSS accused Sowore of describing President Bola Tinubu in a criminal and derogatory manner in an August 26 post, calling it inciting and malicious.

In its September 7 petition, the DSS ordered Sowore to retract the statement, publish apologies in national outlets, and report to its headquarters.

Sowore dismissed the petition as unlawful, insisting only an aggrieved party could sue for defamation and accusing the DSS of partisanship.

He referenced past ordeals, including arrests in 1993 and 2019, where he alleged unlawful detentions and abuses by security agencies.

The activist cited legal precedents declaring criminal defamation unconstitutional, stressing that criticism is vital in a democracy and protected under free expression.

He said public officials must accept criticism and that the proper remedy, if necessary, is civil libel, not repression by security services.

Sowore maintained that he would not retract his statement, framing his response as a defense of fundamental rights and democratic accountability.

Faesol is a journalist at Okay.ng, reporting on business, technology, and current events with clear, engaging, and timely coverage.
