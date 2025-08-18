South-East Governors Unite Behind Tinubu’s 2027 Bid — Umahi

The Minister of Works and former Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, has revealed that all governors in Nigeria’s South-East region have collectively resolved to support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s re-election campaign in 2027.

Umahi, speaking in a video posted on Sunday by @peopleofebonyi_ on Instagram, emphasized that the regional governors are aligned with the president’s vision for the country’s development. He said, “All the governors of the South-East are supporting the president for 2027, and there’s no governor in the South-East that is not supporting the president.”

According to him, governors play decisive roles in shaping the political direction of their states, pointing out examples across Anambra, Enugu, Ebonyi, Abia, and Imo. He insisted that their united front was evident through visible developmental achievements.

Umahi, who has long been vocal about his ambition to lead the South-East when the presidency rotates to the region, stressed that his track record positions him as a front-runner. “When the presidency comes to the South-East, I should be at the forefront because of my performance,” he declared.





The Minister also challenged detractors who question his influence in the region. “I’ve asked for a debate with anybody who feels otherwise. I created something out of this state. God used me to do it,” Umahi said, adding that his record stands tall compared to others.

He continued, “We compare governor to governor, time to time, and compare what you have done for the South-East. I beat my chest and say ‘Listen, God has used me, President Tinubu has used me, to better the lot of the South-East.’ You can tell when we last had it this good.”

On the issue of the region producing Nigeria’s president in the future, Umahi urged a pragmatic approach, warning against emotional politics. “My advice for our people is to re-engage. We can’t get to the presidency by sentiment. We have to re-engage; we have to support other regions. And at the time of God, nobody will stop it,” he said. “It will come to us. And who knows whether, at that time, it will be the man standing by the honourable minister.”

okay.ng reports that Umahi’s comments reaffirm the ruling party’s growing confidence ahead of the next general election, especially as conversations around zoning and succession gain momentum across Nigeria’s political landscape.