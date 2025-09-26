South East Governors Intensify Talks with Federal Government on Nnamdi Kanu’s Release

Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, has revealed that governors of the South East are actively engaging the Federal Government of Nigeria in discussions aimed at securing the release of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Speaking at his monthly media briefing in Umuahia on Thursday, Governor Otti assured residents that efforts are ongoing behind the scenes. “The information and assurances are not for public consumption. As his governor, I am in the forefront of ensuring that he comes back. The South East governors are also involved. So, we are discussing,” he said.

okay.ng reports that Otti stressed the importance of peace and security in Abia State, pledging continuous support to security agencies including the Nigerian Police Force, Nigerian Army, and the Department of State Services (DSS). He confirmed ongoing renovation and expansion of prison facilities, while urging citizens to remain vigilant as the “ember months” approach.

He cautioned residents: “The state has been relatively peaceful. I want to use this opportunity to thank the security agencies, the army, and the officers who have worked and continue to work very hard. But it is never over yet. We have just launched into the ember months. And we all know what goes with ember months. I am using this opportunity to call on all of us to be more security-conscious. To report whatever we see. We should not keep quiet.”





Addressing vandalism in public schools, Otti disclosed that four security officers will be deployed to each school in the state to tackle the menace. He also highlighted infrastructure progress, announcing that President Bola Tinubu will visit Abia next Friday to inaugurate newly reconstructed roads in Aba and flag off work on the Umuahia–Ikot Ekpene federal road.

On the Abia Airport project, the governor admitted that lapses in compensation payments had triggered protests from Nsulu communities but assured that corrective steps were underway. He explained that omissions in documentation and contractor errors were responsible, adding that genuine landowners will be duly compensated.

Governor Otti concluded by highlighting the administration’s strides in infrastructure, education, and security, noting that more projects are planned in the months ahead.