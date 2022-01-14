Sophos to host webinar on how companies can optimise cybersecurity insurance

Sophos, a global leader in next-generation cybersecurity, has scheduled its first webinar in 2022 on how companies can effectively optimize their cybersecurity insurance.

Cyber insurance is a form of cover designed to protect your business from threats in the digital age, such as data breaches or malicious cyber hacks on work computer systems.

The webinar themed “What you can do to optimize your cyber insurance” is scheduled to hold on Thursday, January 20, 2022, from 3:00 PM – 4:00 PM GMT.

Announcing webinar on Friday, Sophos said the cyber insurance market is changing fast while premiums are going up rapidly and many organizations are finding it tougher to even get coverage.

According to reports, “organizations are facing top business risks such as cyber-attacks, and nearly every company, large or small, and in every industry are vulnerable. However, cyber insurance generally covers your business’s liability for a data breach involving sensitive customer information”.

Security Magazine reported “more than two-thirds (67 percent) of companies with fewer than 1,000 employees have experienced a cyberattack, and 58 percent have experienced a breach.” Many of these businesses never reopened after they were hit by a cyber attack.

Sophos implored organizations to participate in the webinar to get market insights and practical advice in helping businesses optimize their cyber insurance position.

According to the company, the webinar will cover – How and why the cyber insurance market is changing; the realities of cyber insurance based on Sophos’s survey of 5,000 IT decision-makers.

Continuing, the practical steps organizations can take now that will help them get cyber insurance cover in 2022 and minimize the cost, as well as introducing the Sophos technologies and services that can help to support cyber insurance needs.

Register here